Insulet Corporation $PODD Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $9,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,668,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,276,553,000 after acquiring an additional 178,976 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 34.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,152,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,686,000 after buying an additional 297,734 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,053,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,728,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 4.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $177,096,000 after buying an additional 27,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 27,298.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 664,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,744,100,000 after buying an additional 661,717 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PODD opened at $352.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36. Insulet Corporation has a one year low of $217.82 and a one year high of $353.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.77.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.25. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.The firm had revenue of $649.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Insulet from $331.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $328.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.12.

In other Insulet news, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total transaction of $238,725.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,925.44. This trade represents a 16.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total value of $278,001.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,870.90. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

