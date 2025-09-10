Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Price Down 11.8% – Time to Sell?

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 11.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 142.88 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 152.60 ($2.06). Approximately 6,593,310 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 835% from the average daily volume of 704,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173 ($2.34).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 175 price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 190 to GBX 180 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 200 to GBX 190 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 181.67.

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CAML

Central Asia Metals Trading Down 11.7%

The stock has a market cap of £266.62 million, a PE ratio of 568.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 158.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 157.98.

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The mining company reported GBX 5.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Asia Metals had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 20.13%. Equities analysts expect that Central Asia Metals plc will post 25.0194049 EPS for the current year.

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Asia Metals (CAML) is a base metals producer quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange with copper operations in Kazakhstan, and a zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia

CAML is based in London and owns 100% of the Kounrad solvent extraction and electrowinning (SX-EW) copper facility in central Kazakhstan and 100% of the Sasa zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.