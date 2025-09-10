Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of NYSE:TEI opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Plays on Gold in Case Trust in the Fed Slips
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- CoreWeave and Madrigal’s Insider Trades Flash Bullish Signals
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- August’s Most Upgraded: 3 Stocks With +20 Price Target Increases
Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.