Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Short Interest Update

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 21,100 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the July 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SDGCF opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.18. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18.
Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sundrug Co.,Ltd.
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 Plays on Gold in Case Trust in the Fed Slips
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- CoreWeave and Madrigal’s Insider Trades Flash Bullish Signals
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- August’s Most Upgraded: 3 Stocks With +20 Price Target Increases
Receive News & Ratings for Sundrug Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundrug Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.