Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Short Interest Update

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 21,100 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the July 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDGCF opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.18. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18.

Get Sundrug Co.Ltd. alerts:

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Sundrug Co,Ltd. operates and manages drug stores and dispensing pharmacies in Japan. It operates drug stores that offers pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and daily miscellaneous goods; and discount stores that sells foodstuffs, household goods, etc. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Fuchu, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Sundrug Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundrug Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.