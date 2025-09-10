W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,208 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $204,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 34.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 47 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $996.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,010.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,018.85. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $893.99 and a 1 year high of $1,227.66. The company has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.82.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.10). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%.The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GWW. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,035.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,069.13.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

