Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMBS. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $21,180,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,410,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,648,000 after purchasing an additional 343,406 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 92.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 706,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,718,000 after purchasing an additional 340,107 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 97.2% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 497,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,219,000 after purchasing an additional 244,979 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 996,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,979,000 after purchasing an additional 173,388 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LMBS opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.13.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

