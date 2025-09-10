Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 91,362 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 805.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,706 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 91,362 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 346,411 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $628,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 415.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 37,256 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 30,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 651,331 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $47,450,000 after acquiring an additional 345,724 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $296,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 170,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,175,555. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. The trade was a 26.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,696 shares of company stock worth $4,632,774 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $95.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $198.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $97.71.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.06.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

