Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 157,148 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. $DBX

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,544,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,148 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 3.04% of Dropbox worth $228,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Dropbox by 18.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,633,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,395 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,950,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,802,000 after acquiring an additional 36,268 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,482,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,313,000 after acquiring an additional 684,882 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,215,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,184,000 after acquiring an additional 62,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1,640.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,141,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,997 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox Stock Up 2.8%

NASDAQ DBX opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.74.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $625.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.60 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 19.17%.Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, insider Ashraf Alkarmi sold 10,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $275,675.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 469,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,812,790.90. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $154,681.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 563,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,393,705.60. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,854 shares of company stock worth $6,826,430. 28.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DBX. Wall Street Zen cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dropbox from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

