Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2025

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERHGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0822 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This is a 1.0% increase from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund stock opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $11.30. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Dividend History for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.