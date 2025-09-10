Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0822 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This is a 1.0% increase from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Up 0.9%
Shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund stock opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $11.30. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $12.20.
About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
