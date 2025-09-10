Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,584,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,846,000 after buying an additional 597,838 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,592,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,994,000 after purchasing an additional 476,779 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 256.4% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 579,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,305,000 after purchasing an additional 416,914 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,643,000 after purchasing an additional 272,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $17,624,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV opened at $73.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $75.43.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.