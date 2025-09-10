Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Short Interest Update

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,300 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Sagicor Financial Price Performance
OTCMKTS SGCFF opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.82. Sagicor Financial has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $6.50.
Sagicor Financial Company Profile
