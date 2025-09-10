Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Short Interest Update

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,300 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

OTCMKTS SGCFF opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.82. Sagicor Financial has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $6.50.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

