BitCash Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BITC)

BitCash (BITC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One BitCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitCash has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. BitCash has a total market capitalization of $17.09 thousand and approximately $15.52 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BitCash

BitCash launched on August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 6,396,568 coins. BitCash’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcash. The official website for BitCash is www.choosebitcash.com. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitCash

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

