Sovryn Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.78 Million (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Sovryn token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0977 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sovryn has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sovryn has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $32.31 thousand worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sovryn Token Profile

Sovryn’s launch date was August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc. The official message board for Sovryn is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official website is sovryn.app.

Buying and Selling Sovryn

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 61,487,949.71289963 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 0.09777501 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $41,054.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sovryn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sovryn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

