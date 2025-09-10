district0x (DNT) Price Hits $0.0286

district0x (DNT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, district0x has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. district0x has a market cap of $28.59 million and approximately $12.07 thousand worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One district0x token can currently be purchased for about $0.0286 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

district0x Profile

district0x’s launch date was August 8th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for district0x is district0x.io. The Reddit community for district0x is https://reddit.com/r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

district0x Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts.Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community.The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network.”

