Short Interest in Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SBLOF) Decreases By 27.2%

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SBLOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,500 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the July 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Price Performance

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories stock opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43. Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $9.51.

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Company Profile

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd., a contract research organization, engages in the transactional research and medipolis businesses in Japan and internationally. It offers non-clinical studies, including single/repeated dose toxicity studies, antigenicity studies, skin sensitization studies, genotoxicity studies, carcinogenicity studies, local irritation studies, inhalation toxicity studies, TK studies, characteristic studies, stability studies, dependence studies, reproductive and developmental toxicity studies, safety pharmacological studies, and pharmacokinetic studies.

