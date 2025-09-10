UXLINK 24 Hour Volume Hits $23.66 Million (UXLINK)

UXLINK (UXLINK) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One UXLINK token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular exchanges. UXLINK has a total market cap of $158.69 million and approximately $23.66 million worth of UXLINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UXLINK has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113,454.78 or 0.99831370 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110,970.66 or 0.97645543 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $395.56 or 0.00348061 BTC.

About UXLINK

UXLINK’s genesis date was July 18th, 2024. UXLINK’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,713,462 tokens. The official website for UXLINK is www.uxlink.io. UXLINK’s official Twitter account is @uxlinkofficial. The Reddit community for UXLINK is https://reddit.com/r/na and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for UXLINK is blog.uxlink.io.

Buying and Selling UXLINK

According to CryptoCompare, “UXLINK (UXLINK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. UXLINK has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 479,713,462 in circulation. The last known price of UXLINK is 0.32948939 USD and is up 0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $26,003,151.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.uxlink.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UXLINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UXLINK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UXLINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

