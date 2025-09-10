Short Interest in Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Decreases By 27.0%

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 26,077,500 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the July 31st total of 35,714,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 65,193.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 65,193.8 days.

OTCMKTS:SAPMF opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. Saipem has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $2.90.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Saipem from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through Asset Based Services, Offshore Drilling, and Energy Carriers segments. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

