Wrapped TAO Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $17.19 Million (WTAO)

Wrapped TAO (WTAO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Wrapped TAO token can currently be purchased for $334.42 or 0.00294260 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped TAO has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Wrapped TAO has a market cap of $17.19 million and approximately $527.86 thousand worth of Wrapped TAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped TAO

Wrapped TAO’s launch date was January 22nd, 2023. Wrapped TAO’s total supply is 118,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,400 tokens. The official website for Wrapped TAO is taobridge.xyz. Wrapped TAO’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_.

Wrapped TAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TAO (WTAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped TAO has a current supply of 118,763.12604781. The last known price of Wrapped TAO is 334.47811342 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $127,347.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taobridge.xyz.”

