Hyperliquid (HYPE) Price Up 19.7% Over Last 7 Days

Hyperliquid (HYPE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, Hyperliquid has traded up 19.7% against the dollar. One Hyperliquid token can now be bought for approximately $54.51 or 0.00047967 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyperliquid has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion and $375.71 million worth of Hyperliquid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113,454.78 or 0.99831370 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110,970.66 or 0.97645543 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $395.56 or 0.00348061 BTC.

Hyperliquid Token Profile

Hyperliquid’s total supply is 999,993,930 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,931,719 tokens. The official website for Hyperliquid is hyperliquid.xyz. Hyperliquid’s official Twitter account is @hyperliquidx.

Buying and Selling Hyperliquid

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperliquid (HYPE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Hyperliquid platform. Hyperliquid has a current supply of 999,993,930 with 333,928,180 in circulation. The last known price of Hyperliquid is 54.03238516 USD and is up 2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $424,686,736.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hyperliquid.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperliquid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperliquid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperliquid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

