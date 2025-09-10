Kava Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $406.47 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Kava has a market cap of $406.47 million and approximately $16.92 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kava has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000330 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00024760 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,853,067 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.?Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.?The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

