PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 57,700 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the July 31st total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

PT Astra International Tbk Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of PTAIY opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. PT Astra International Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average is $5.94.

Get PT Astra International Tbk alerts:

PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It provides cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and distributes automotive components for vehicle manufacturer and retail consumers; consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; and life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Astra International Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Astra International Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.