PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 57,700 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the July 31st total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
PT Astra International Tbk Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of PTAIY opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. PT Astra International Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average is $5.94.
PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile
