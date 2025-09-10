Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,462 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 130.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 203.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBS opened at $503.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,187.43, a P/E/G ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.34 and a 1 year high of $881.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $501.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $564.53.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $760.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.94 million. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 0.42%.The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $339,350.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,670,843.94. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $1,314,915.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 63,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,269,313.22. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,498 shares of company stock valued at $14,752,256 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on HubSpot from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Macquarie cut their price target on HubSpot from $730.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $606.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $745.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $722.93.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

