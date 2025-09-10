Q1 EPS Estimates for Haemonetics Raised by Zacks Research

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Haemonetics in a report released on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Haemonetics’ current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ FY2028 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.18 and its 200 day moving average is $65.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $50.68 and a 1-year high of $94.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $321.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.12 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.14%.Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Haemonetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-5.00 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Haemonetics by 16.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 11,225.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,511 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Haemonetics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

