Integrity Alliance LLC. Acquires 15,375 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Integrity Alliance LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 649.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,375 shares during the quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 86,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,037,000 after acquiring an additional 19,984 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,014,000. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 80,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $334.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $231.09 and a 1-year high of $338.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $311.65 and its 200 day moving average is $300.50.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

