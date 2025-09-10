Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Plato Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.36.

Fiserv stock opened at $136.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.22 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.77.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

