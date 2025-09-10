CME Group Inc. $CME Stake Lowered by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 122.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 612.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $261.53 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.38 and a 12 month high of $290.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.18.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.40%.

In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total transaction of $3,229,407.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,734,436.80. The trade was a 40.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $270.53 per share, for a total transaction of $69,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 258,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,849,763.88. This represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on CME Group from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays set a $298.00 price objective on CME Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.60.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

