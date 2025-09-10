Plato Investment Management Ltd Buys 89 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.2% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $2,585,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,142,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,606,354,000 after purchasing an additional 123,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares in the company, valued at $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,327. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $312.63 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $276.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $304.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.61. The firm has a market cap of $223.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.49.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.14.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

