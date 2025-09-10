Strive Asset Management LLC Buys 7,676 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Strive Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 35.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Strive Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Strive Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $19,631,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of MUB stock opened at $105.67 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.41.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.