Treatt (LON:TET) Shares Up 18% Following Analyst Upgrade

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 18% during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from GBX 200 to GBX 260. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Treatt traded as high as GBX 275.50 ($3.73) and last traded at GBX 264.25 ($3.57). 2,104,115 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 492% from the average session volume of 355,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 224 ($3.03).

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Treatt from GBX 440 to GBX 250 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Treatt has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 386.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 227.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 273.52. The company has a market capitalization of £155.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1,436.75 and a beta of 1.02.

We are a trusted ingredients manufacturer and solutions provider to the global flavour, fragrance and consumer goods markets from our bases in the UK, the US and China. We take pride in developing the ingredient solutions of the future and are supported by a global operational infrastructure that delivers results.

