Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Sold by Strive Asset Management LLC

Strive Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,556,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,222,000 after acquiring an additional 189,287 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,401,000 after buying an additional 1,313,653 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,032,000 after buying an additional 78,508 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,146,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,293,000 after buying an additional 109,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,408,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,866,000 after buying an additional 312,746 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partners downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.88.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:ZTS opened at $149.80 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.70 and a 1 year high of $200.33. The stock has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.90 and a 200-day moving average of $157.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

