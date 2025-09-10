Comparing Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) & Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) and Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Capital One Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Capital One Financial pays out 123.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays out 97.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Manhattan Bridge Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Manhattan Bridge Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Capital One Financial and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital One Financial N/A 10.01% 1.40% Manhattan Bridge Capital 59.04% 12.68% 8.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capital One Financial and Manhattan Bridge Capital”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital One Financial $42.75 billion 3.33 $4.75 billion $1.95 114.05 Manhattan Bridge Capital $9.69 million 6.35 $5.59 million $0.47 11.45

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Bridge Capital. Manhattan Bridge Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital One Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Capital One Financial and Manhattan Bridge Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital One Financial 0 4 13 3 2.95 Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00

Capital One Financial presently has a consensus price target of $238.81, indicating a potential upside of 7.38%. Given Capital One Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than Manhattan Bridge Capital.

Summary

Capital One Financial beats Manhattan Bridge Capital on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company accepts checking accounts, money market deposits, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. Its loan products include credit card loans; auto and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and provides advisory, capital markets, treasury management, and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through digital channels, branches, cafés, and other distribution channels located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and California. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties. Its loans are secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

