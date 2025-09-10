Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Sells 2,830 Shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. $BFST

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp reduced its stake in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. Business First Bancshares accounts for approximately 3.2% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.89% of Business First Bancshares worth $6,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BFST shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Business First Bancshares from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John P. Ducrest acquired 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $52,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,971.92. This trade represents a 19.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Business First Bancshares Trading Down 1.8%

Business First Bancshares stock opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.27.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.94 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 15.47%. Analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Business First Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.