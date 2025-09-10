Ransom Advisory Ltd Buys Shares of 4,600 Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,117,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,768,319,000 after buying an additional 661,432 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,868,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,437,000 after purchasing an additional 48,323 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,820,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,129,000 after purchasing an additional 271,088 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,926,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,790,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,785 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $97.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52-week low of $87.28 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.96.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.98%.The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 15th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.82.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

