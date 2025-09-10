Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Grows Position in FirstSun Capital Bancorp $FSUN

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Free Report) by 197.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,145 shares during the quarter. FirstSun Capital Bancorp comprises approximately 2.5% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in FirstSun Capital Bancorp were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,747,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,327,000 after purchasing an additional 121,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 548,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,838,000 after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 417,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after acquiring an additional 116,126 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 199.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 110,662 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstSun Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,422,000.

FSUN stock opened at $38.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.02. FirstSun Capital Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $45.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSUN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.35 million. FirstSun Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 15.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstSun Capital Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded FirstSun Capital Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers.

