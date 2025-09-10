Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Purchases 118,345 Shares of Abacus Life, Inc. $ABL

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,422,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,345 shares during the quarter. Abacus Life comprises approximately 5.2% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Abacus Life were worth $10,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Abacus Life by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,928,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after buying an additional 221,712 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its stake in Abacus Life by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Abacus Life by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 680,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 57,524 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Abacus Life in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Abacus Life by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 93,348 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Abacus Life stock opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86. The company has a market cap of $616.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.17 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Abacus Life, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

Abacus Life ( NASDAQ:ABL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $56.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.38 million. Abacus Life had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 17.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abacus Life, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Abacus Life from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Abacus Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

