Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,787,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $838,808,000 after purchasing an additional 65,163 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,022,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,368,000 after purchasing an additional 900,071 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,539,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,724,000 after purchasing an additional 52,594 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,487,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,545,000 after buying an additional 455,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,096,000 after buying an additional 160,017 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of W.R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.54.

W.R. Berkley Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $55.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 18.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

W.R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Stories

