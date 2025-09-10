Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Receives Neutral Rating from Guggenheim

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $48.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $55.00. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRML. Wedbush lowered shares of Tourmaline Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Tourmaline Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Wednesday. Lifesci Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.50 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.31.

Tourmaline Bio Trading Up 57.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:TRML opened at $47.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89. Tourmaline Bio has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $47.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 2.04.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Bio will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tourmaline Bio

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Tourmaline Bio by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tourmaline Bio by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 13,603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Tourmaline Bio by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 33,028 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Tourmaline Bio by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Tourmaline Bio by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tourmaline Bio Company Profile

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

