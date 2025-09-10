Bioceres Crop Solutions’ (BIOX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $2.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $6.50. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s previous close.

BIOX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bioceres Crop Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

BIOX opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.47 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.43. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $9.65.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3,535.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

