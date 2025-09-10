CBM Financial LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

CBM Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 140,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 9.3% of CBM Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 220,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,733,000 after acquiring an additional 81,127 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,263,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,711,000 after purchasing an additional 35,676 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,793,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,125,000 after purchasing an additional 869,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 47,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $101.44 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.65 and a 1 year high of $101.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.61. The company has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.