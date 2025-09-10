iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF $ISTB Stock Holdings Raised by Acorns Advisers LLC

Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,922,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,526 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Acorns Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $528,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 91,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period.
ISTB stock opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $48.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day moving average is $48.36.
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
