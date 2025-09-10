IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,323 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $18,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.74.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $163.87 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.95 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The company has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 128.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

