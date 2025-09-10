FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Lowered to $394.00 at Evercore ISI

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $448.00 to $394.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, June 20th. Raymond James Financial raised FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $405.00 to $355.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $431.25.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $373.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $401.76 and its 200 day moving average is $426.31. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $362.41 and a twelve month high of $499.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 23.30%.The company had revenue of $585.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.800-17.400 EPS. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.39, for a total value of $1,320,315.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,650.79. This trade represents a 39.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.60, for a total value of $1,106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 44 shares in the company, valued at $19,474.40. The trade was a 98.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,031 shares of company stock valued at $5,825,481. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,432,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.