Flaharty Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF $PFFD

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,673 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF comprises 2.8% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $19,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,157.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 141,386 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 66.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 55,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22,262 shares during the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 137,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 53,302 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 717,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 36,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 53.8% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 340,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 119,082 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of PFFD stock opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average of $18.99. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $21.08.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

