Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases 288 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT opened at $705.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $688.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $616.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $710.88.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

