SageView Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in Cintas by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 60,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cintas by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Cintas by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 791,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,615,000 after purchasing an additional 160,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cintas by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 605,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Trading Down 0.4%

CTAS opened at $202.07 on Wednesday. Cintas Corporation has a one year low of $180.78 and a one year high of $229.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%.The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.55 per share, for a total transaction of $267,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,303.55. This trade represents a 84.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,049.15. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.54.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

