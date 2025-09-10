Focus Partners Wealth Has $76.74 Million Position in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,740 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 0.21% of Sysco worth $76,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 188.7% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 48.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,320. This trade represents a 41.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $3,046,086.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,035. This trade represents a 55.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,377 shares of company stock worth $7,361,490. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $80.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. Sysco Corporation has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $83.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.48 and its 200-day moving average is $75.21.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.69.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

