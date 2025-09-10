Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.8% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $77,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,120.48. This trade represents a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,548,952.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,689,507.94. This represents a 5.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.12.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:PG opened at $159.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

