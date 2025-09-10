Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,561 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $38,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $96.58 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $130.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.11 and its 200 day moving average is $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 689.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 146.80% and a net margin of 0.66%.The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,242.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $546,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 79,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,325.05. This trade represents a 7.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $6,535,768.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,709 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,809 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

