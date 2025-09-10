Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $496,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $829,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 101,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after acquiring an additional 52,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $111.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.04 and a 12-month high of $111.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.61.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

