iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY Shares Acquired by Acorns Advisers LLC

Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Acorns Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DMC Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY opened at $82.90 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.65 and a 200-day moving average of $82.57.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2584 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

